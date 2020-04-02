Scientists have found increased risk of death from COVID-19 age

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые установили повышение риска смерти от COVID-19 с возрастом

British researchers found that the risk of death from novel coronavirus infection increases with age. Reported by the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

After analyzing official data about the cases COVID-19 February, experts came to the conclusion that people over 80 are the most vulnerable to coronavirus category. Mortality in this age group reached 7.8%. Aged 70 to 79 years, the figure is 4.3%.

For the category 60 to 69 years, the risk is less than 2%, for persons aged 50 to 59 years less than 1%. In the group of 40-49 years, the case fatality rate is 0.2%, and in groups of up to 39 years is almost equal to 0.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article