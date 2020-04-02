Scientists have found increased risk of death from COVID-19 age

British researchers found that the risk of death from novel coronavirus infection increases with age. Reported by the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

After analyzing official data about the cases COVID-19 February, experts came to the conclusion that people over 80 are the most vulnerable to coronavirus category. Mortality in this age group reached 7.8%. Aged 70 to 79 years, the figure is 4.3%.

For the category 60 to 69 years, the risk is less than 2%, for persons aged 50 to 59 years less than 1%. In the group of 40-49 years, the case fatality rate is 0.2%, and in groups of up to 39 years is almost equal to 0.