Scientists have found new foci of propagation of the coronavirus in the human body

Coronavirus may spread in the upper respiratory tract and intestines of humans. Previously it was assumed that Covid-19 reproduces only in the lungs.

German and British scientists have conducted a detailed analysis of nine cases of coronavirus.

Each of the infected the amount of virus in samples from the pharynx were very high during the first weeks after detection of symptoms.

Also in one patient in the upper respiratory tract and lungs were found on various strains of coronavirus that speaks to their independent from each other development.

According to scientists, the presence of Covid-19 in the throat contributes to the imperceptible transmission from patients with mild.

By the way, while the research has not passed peer review.

Source: Nature