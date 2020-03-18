Scientists have found people with which blood group is more wary of the virus

Scientists from China found a connection between blood group and human infection with coronavirus. About it reports the South China Morning Post.

People with II (A) blood group are the most weak, as the risk is increased by 20%. And the disease is more severe. Note that from 1775 infected patients in the hospital of Wuhan 37,73% were patients with the II blood group. The same was the case in other medical institutions. Of the 206 patients dead II blood group was 85 people.

People with I (O) blood group have lower chances of getting sick compared to the rest.

The scientists also specify that it is only initial data, which require detailed elaboration.