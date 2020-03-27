Scientists have found that “killing” buds

Canadian researchers conducted a study, which was definitely what a vitamin without medical indications, leads to the destruction of the kidneys. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of the CMAJ.

As a result of research, it was determined that such “harmful” to the kidneys is vitamin D.

As an example, they point to a case that happened to 54-year-old canadian who went to the doctors with complaints of health.

Initial analyses did not reveal any pathologies, however, a more detailed examination, doctors found in the blood of men high doses of calcium and parathyrin (a hormone contributing to its conclusion – ed). Experts recalled that the same thing can happen when taking large amounts of vitamin D.

It was later revealed that the patient was taking a vitamin for the advice of a friend for three years. But the aggravation happened during the holidays when he was spending a lot of time on the beach, where the sun dose of vitamin D in the body increased significantly.

Now after a long and expensive treatment a man is living with chronic kidney disease third stage.