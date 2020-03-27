Scientists have found that “killing” buds

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые выяснили, что "убивает" почки

Canadian researchers conducted a study, which was definitely what a vitamin without medical indications, leads to the destruction of the kidneys. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of the CMAJ.

As a result of research, it was determined that such “harmful” to the kidneys is vitamin D.

As an example, they point to a case that happened to 54-year-old canadian who went to the doctors with complaints of health.

Initial analyses did not reveal any pathologies, however, a more detailed examination, doctors found in the blood of men high doses of calcium and parathyrin (a hormone contributing to its conclusion – ed). Experts recalled that the same thing can happen when taking large amounts of vitamin D.

It was later revealed that the patient was taking a vitamin for the advice of a friend for three years. But the aggravation happened during the holidays when he was spending a lot of time on the beach, where the sun dose of vitamin D in the body increased significantly.

Now after a long and expensive treatment a man is living with chronic kidney disease third stage.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article