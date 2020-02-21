Scientists have found the perfect age for sex

Contrary to the widespread misconception that the most vivid sexual experiences a person is experiencing at a young age, the best sex people have is at the age of 32 years and 46 years, especially if you do them at least a couple times a week.

To such conclusion came researchers from the University of Minnesota and the State of new York University, according to the portal live24.ru with reference to the publication Health.

Experts conducted a survey among different age groups. Participants were asked to talk about their best sexual experience. The results showed that the respondents from age group 50-60 years often recalled the intimate contacts that have occurred have not in young age, and after 40 years — the average age of the best sex here was 46 years.

The younger the survey participants the average age of “the best intercourse in my life” came on 32 years.

Scientists attribute these numbers to the fact that with age, the sex begins to bring the man more pleasure, people begin to treat sex more calmly, deliberately, more attention paying on the emotional side of the question, cease to feel ashamed of his body, become less uptight, more relaxed.

Also, experts note that the elderly love have health benefits: protect against chronic diseases and even enhance memory.

Among them is the fact that penis size affects the quality of sex that penetrative sex is the best way of achieving pleasure that you love it is better to do without training and a number of others.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter