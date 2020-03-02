Scientists have identified a new species of red pandas

Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing have discovered a new species of red Panda or small. Reported by the journal Science Advances.

Prior to this it was believed that this Panda is a one of a kind.

It is noted that the researchers conducted DNA analysis of 65 wild red pandas and identified two separate types of these kind of animals. We are talking about China (with red fur and striped tails) and Himalayan (with a lighter muzzle) pandas.