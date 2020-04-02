Scientists have identified which animals exposed to coronavirus

Chinese scientists were able to figure out which animals are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

How to write the Western media, vulnerability to the virus showed cats and ferrets.

During the test, the researchers examined the characteristics of infections of dogs, chickens, ducks, pigs, ferrets and cats. In the experiment, all animals infected with various strains of SARS-CoV-2.

During the test it became known that between the ferrets, the virus is easily spread, but it does not affect their health.

The most difficult situation was with cats, especially kittens. Almost all of them died in case of infection.