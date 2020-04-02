Scientists have identified which animals exposed to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Ученые выявили, какие животные подвержены коронавирусу

Chinese scientists were able to figure out which animals are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

How to write the Western media, vulnerability to the virus showed cats and ferrets.

During the test, the researchers examined the characteristics of infections of dogs, chickens, ducks, pigs, ferrets and cats. In the experiment, all animals infected with various strains of SARS-CoV-2.

During the test it became known that between the ferrets, the virus is easily spread, but it does not affect their health.

The most difficult situation was with cats, especially kittens. Almost all of them died in case of infection.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article