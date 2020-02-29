Scientists have made a sensational discovery in the treatment of diabetes

Scientists have found a way that will help to overcome the complex shape of such a widespread disease as diabetes.

The opening belongs to specialists of the University of Washington. This publication reports Science Alert.

So, in the course of their research identified a way to make pluripotent cells can become any tissue of the body, be transformed into beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

“When the modified cells were transplanted into mice with a severe form of diabetes, the condition of the animals improved rapidly. Within two weeks the level of glucose in the blood of rodents returned to normal and remained low for many months,” – said the scientists.

According to them, the new method allows to reduce the number of side cells of other types are generated from pluripotent.

Human insulin-secreting beta-cells under the microscope

It is noted that together with beta-cells are often formed by other cells of the pancreas and liver. They are not harmful, but do not play a role in the control of glucose, and also limit the therapeutic effect of stem cells.

Experts believe that the results of the study will help to develop an effective diabetes treatment in the future if experiments will be successful with the participation of the people.

Author

Marina Lisnichuk