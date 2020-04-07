Scientists have proposed a new method for determining the severity of the patient with Covid-19

Scientists have proposed a new method which will help to determine the severity of the health status of the patient with a coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, citing “Izvestia”.

So, researchers from the University of Verona and University hospital of Padua, together with other scientists from the US analysed a number of scientific articles on the platelet count in patients with coronavirus.

The study was investigated the medical history of patients, 1779, 339 infected were in a serious condition. Comparing the performance of clinical tests, the researchers concluded that the risk of severe disease and mortality in patients with coronavirus increases, if the body has low number of platelets.

According to the experts is a promising method of monitoring health at COVID-19. It is noted that such analysis can be taken at any clinical lab now, so doctors do not need new technical solutions and large financial costs.

Researcher of the laboratory of analysis of indicators of population health and the digitization of health MIPT David Naimzada stated that such technique can be used for monitoring the condition of infected and making medical decisions.

Thus, the level of platelets may indicate some aspects of the system state of homeostasis, the function of which is to maintain the liquid state of the blood, to stop bleeding in injuries of the walls of blood vessels and dissolve clots. If the system homeostasis is disturbed, this may indicate failures in the body and impair its operation as a whole.