Scientists have shown how sounds coronavirus COVID-19

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of technology (USA) demonstrated how sounds coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Biologists have converted protein structure spiky into the likeness of the song. One of the authors of the tunes were made by Marcus Buhler, writes Vice.

Scientists were able to record fluctuations in proteins using ultrasound. The researchers assigned each amino acid of the protein its note in the musical scale. For scoring of the coronavirus used a koto (Japanese stringed instrument), bells and flute.

However, this experiment had practical experience. With the analysis of the structure of proteins COVID-19 you can discover where the antibodies contact or medication.

Previously, scientists said that the version with the alleged creation of a coronavirus in the US and imported it to China the American military has no evidence.

Author

Timur Grigorenko