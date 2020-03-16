Scientists in the Netherlands close to creating a cure for coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Ученые в Нидерландах приблизились к созданию лекарства от коронавируса

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands found antibodies to the coronavirus COVID-19, which blocks infection, according to Saturday, March 14, publication NOS.

According to Professor of cell biology Frank Grosveld, this is the very first detected the antibody to the coronavirus, and “there is a high probability that it will be medicine which will go on sale”.

It is noted that antibody yet to be tested on humans, which could take several months. The study should also be endorsed by other biologists.

