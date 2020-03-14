Scientists “kill” cancer hunger

The Johns Hopkins University managed to overcome cancer thanks to the hunger. It is reported by MedicalXpress.

Experts have learned that the drugs for lowering cholesterol in the blood statins cause cancer cells to starve. The lack of nutrients stops its growth.

It turned out that the PTEN gene encodes an enzyme that inhibits the growth of tumors. After analyzing about 2.5 thousands of drugs, scientists have learned which ones are most effective against cells with mutant PTEN gene.

Notes that were used only drugs that are approved by Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines.

The best results in the fight against cancer has shown that statins, in particular pitavastatin.

It inhibits the formation of molecules geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP), is responsible for the binding of cellular proteins with membranes. This molecule promotes the growth of cancer cells, reducing the effect of statins.

The inhibition of the enzyme responsible for synthesis of GGPP, inhibit the movement of cells with mutations of PTEN and does not allow them to absorb nutrients. A famine was killing the cancer cell.