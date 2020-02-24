Scientists said that education affects life expectancy

The level of education affects the longevity of people much more than race.

This statement was made by scientists from the medical school of Yale University and the University of Alabama. About it reports Eurek Alert.

“Noticed differences in mortality depending on the level of education”, – said the experts.

For 30 years, the researchers observed 5114 Americans from different cities in the United States.

Education affects life expectancy

The study showed that among people with secondary education, the mortality was 13 percent, while among those who graduated from College or University, died about 5 percent.

Also, in the beginning, scientists believed that the mortality rate depends on the race, because among the dead participants was 9 percent black and 6 percent white, and their causes of death differed within this sample.

So, African Americans were more often dying of causes of violent death and because of AIDS. But cardiovascular disease and cancer in these groups was confirmed in equal measure.

