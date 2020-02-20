Scientists told about the use of “harmful” potatoes

American scientists from the University of Pennsylvania found that the potato, which is considered as a harmful product for the preservation of the body, promotes improvement of indicators of human health. This was reported by Medical News Bulletin.

Specialists conducted the study. For the experiment, volunteers were divided into two groups, the first of which for four weeks had to eat a side dish of peeled grains, including rice and potatoes, steamed or baked.

After the experiment, scientists measured the subjects markers of cardiometabolic risk, including glucose levels in blood plasma, cholesterol, serum insulin, and blood pressure. It was found that those who ate the potatoes, the figures were better than the group who ate the side dishes from cereals.

However, experts reminded that afford potatoes can only those people who have no relevant contraindications.