Sedan is looking for a replacement Zinchenko (video)
Vlad Sedan — love the football player “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has published in Instagram video, which showed how they groom train during a forced quarantine in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.
“Your face when my crosses better than him.
R. S. Can anyone help me find a better striker than this guy?” — posted by Vlad Sedan, not so long ago dominated in swimsuit Emirates.
View this post in Instagram
Recall that the competition in the English Premier League and European battles, the pandemic coronavirus suspended.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter