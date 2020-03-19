Sedan is looking for a replacement Zinchenko (video)

Vlad Sedan — love the football player “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko has published in Instagram video, which showed how they groom train during a forced quarantine in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

“Your face when my crosses better than him.

R. S. Can anyone help me find a better striker than this guy?” — posted by Vlad Sedan, not so long ago dominated in swimsuit Emirates.

Recall that the competition in the English Premier League and European battles, the pandemic coronavirus suspended.

