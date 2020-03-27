Sedan left Zinchenko one in quarantine in England

Girlfriend of football player, “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko Sedan Vlad, who agreed to marry a player who managed to fly from England to Ukraine before the Albion because of the infection of coronavirus established a rigid quarantine.

In the program “Calisaya s Football” on TV channel “Football 1” Vlad told why he decided to return home.

“The fact that on 26 March I ended a British visa. We proactively consulted with specialists from the Embassy. By the time Britain didn’t enter quarantine, so I was advised to return to Ukraine, in order not to overstay the visa, otherwise I would have been in serious trouble.

I already the tenth day in Ukraine. Flew a direct flight from Manchester to Kiev. The airline took only Ukrainians.

Just yesterday, Zinchenko told that the streets of Manchester police patrol in plain clothes. They fine people for the walk. There are only four reasons a person can get out of the house: the access to the supermarket, pharmacy, walk no more than two hours and out on the bike. If you are in your neighborhood walk, you can not avoid the penalty.

Sasha lives without me in England? I think he is not bored. He is quite a gambling man, despite the lack of football he has a career gamer — plays in CS and FIFA.

Why is the Albion so later responded to the threat? This is the British mentality. Europeans differ from the Ukrainians, and the British in as much different from Europeans. What struck me was that at the temperature of +5 degrees, a person could go outside in a light shirt. Not to say that they are negligent, but a little frivolous, it is quite hardened.

Understand the cult of football in England. The last thing they could stop. I remember the match “Manchester United” — “my Teams”. Bleachers Packed, and not a single person in a mask” — said Vlad Sedan.

Note that as of the morning of 27 March in the UK contracted the coronavirus 11 658 persons, 578 of them died.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter