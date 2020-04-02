Sedan left: Zinchenko quarantined training dogs (video)

Седан уехала: Зинченко на карантине тренируется с собаками (видео)

Midfielder “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko in between part in the European Championships FIFA20, which is held among professional football players, also supports the form in the home.

And while his beloved Vlad Sedan returned to Ukraine for a period of quarantine, the player in training to help dogs — French bulldogs Louie and MIA acting as dumbbells for Alexander.

Did not fail to tease Zinchenko his teammates. In particular, Raheem sterling with fun emoticons “rebuked” in the frivolity of Alexander, and Leroy Sané sympathized with that Ukrainian is not someone to play with.

