Sedokova told about the rape at age 12

Going to lose weight by spring the Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova admitted to his Instagram followers that was abused at the age of 12.

“I want this post to stand up for all the girls who know what it’s like when you’re drunk and solicits a sharp or just an adult. I know how it is. <…> The abuse of power, not respect, all that we suffer because we are afraid of stones melted in the us. “, — wrote the singer in his Instagram.

According to celebrity, she saw a confession of a singer Nesimi Janibekova, which was in a similar situation, and then decided to share their memories from 25 years ago.

In recognition of the singer, she was silent about the problem a quarter century, but are now ready to protect anyone who understands what it’s like when you harass.

If no details of the sad story, the singer said.

At the same time, Anya noted that it was even hard to imagine that in such a situation feels the girl is left alone with his problem. According to singer, the fair sex must learn to respect “themselves, their souls and their dreams” and to confront those who “allows himself too much”.

While Sedokova urged women to support each other, implying that women do not do that. In addition, the singer said that it is not necessary to participate in the program “the Bachelor”, where among the 20 candidates. a man has to choose a mate.

the fact that it allows my son to kiss a blue-eyed dog.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter