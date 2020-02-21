Segunda: Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz live streaming free

Sporting Gijon – Cadiz: Prediction for the Segunda match (February 21, 2020)

Cadiz lost in the last round, but whether Sporting will be able to create problems for the leader on February 21 – the answer is in our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Sporting X

“Sporting” obviously relied on the finish in the playoff zone, but the team of Miroslav Dzukic has not yet cope with its task . After 28 rounds, “red and white” took 14th place in the table with 35 points in the asset, five points behind the playoffs. Nevertheless, Sporting does not give up – having beaten Racing 2-1 in the last round, he did not lose in the second match in a row.

Cadiz

Cadiz justifies fans’ forecasts and claims to be upgraded – Alvaro Servers team is currently the leader of the Segunda. However, it is still too early to relax the “yellow submarine” – “Zaragoza”, “Almeria” and “Huesca” also have views on the first line and are waiting for a competitor’s mistake.

In the last round, Cadiz lost 0-1 to Malaga in their field, interrupting a series of three matches without defeat.

Statistics

In the last four home games, Sporting beat Cadiz three times.

In only one of the last five home matches, Sporting lost, won three victories

In only one of the last four away matches, Cadiz managed to win

Forecast

“Sporting” is still at the bottom of the table, but “red-white” have every chance to change the alignment – a victory in today’s match can push them up several positions at once. “Cadiz” is far from sinless in defense, as shown by his last matches, so Sporting definitely has a chance of success.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Sporting . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.72