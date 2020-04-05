Selena Gomez has admitted that she suffers from bipolar disorder

By Maria Batterbury

Селена Гомес призналась, что страдает биполярным расстройством

American actress and singer Selena Gomez in her Instagram announced that she suffers from bipolar disorder.

About the diagnosis she said during a conversation with his colleague Miley Cyrus, who hosted the live stream of the social network.

As stated by Gomez, she learned about it after an examination in a psychiatric hospital.

The artist said that she does not feel fear because of his diagnosis as he has carefully studied the information about the disease and knows about a lot of information.

