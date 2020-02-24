Selena Gomez: her acoustic version of “Rare” is the buzz !

On 10 January, Selena Gomez has released the music video of his title “Rare”. It reveals an acoustic version, and the buzz is all about !

Selena Gomez loves to surprise her Selenators, the name she gives to her fans. The proof ! She has released the acoustic version of her latest single ” Rare “. It is a real buzz ! MCE tells you more !

The ex-girlfriend is back on form ! And his fans love it ! Indeed, on 10 January, Selena Gomez unveils her single ” Rare “. Very moved, the singer feels the need to express themselves. ” After 4 years of ups and downs and all the rest, I am so happy to share it with the world. I hope you take this album which has so much for me, and that you are the own, that the songs resonate with you beyond the music. I love you to the crazy guys “, she says in her video clip.

His return has not gone unnoticed, since it is the buzz. Then just go on VEVO Youtube to realize it ! In fact, the clip of Selena Gomez has been viewed more than 540 million times. Moreover, more than one million people have dropped an inch in the air. The success of her last single then gave him a lot of strength ! The proof with its new publication on Instagram !

See this publication on Instagram Some friends and I got together to do a little live performance of Rare, hope you enjoy it as much as we did 💖 link in bio A publication shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on the 24th of Feb. 2020 at 8 :04 am PST

Selena Gomez wowed her fans with ” Rare “

The singer wanted to surprise its fans. And she makes the buzz ! In fact, Selena Gomez has released an acoustic version of his single “Rare” on his account Instagram. To accompany the video, the young woman wrote : ” friends and me we are together to do a small live performance of Rare, I hope that you will enjoy it as much as we do. “

In the clip, Selena Gomez reveals itself in a universe is very poetic. In all simplicity, the young woman sings, in all simplicity, accompanied by a few piano notes. As well, the compliments are coming in the comments. “His voice is angelic “, then reacts to one of his fans. Another commented : ” Your voice needs to be more appreciated. It is so soft. This cover is absolutely beautiful, one of my favorite songs. “In short, they love it !