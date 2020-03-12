Selena Gomez: “I’m not the greatest singer in the world “

Share on Facebook

The artist Selena Gomez is aware of not to be “the greatest singer in the world”. It tells you more.

When we talk about confidence and self-esteem, Selena Gomez is not really a good example. In fact, the artist does not cease to doubt of it. Amazing ,isn’t it ? Yet his career proves the contrary. The singer, who has dedicated his latest album to his break-up with her ex, no longer has any confidence in it.

It will even to doubt his vocal capacities ! And there it’s not going to any more ! In addition, his album ” Rare “ is entirely dedicated to her break up with Justin Bieber. It is therefore in the pain that the singer has written, produced and recorded this album.

And this should not be an easy task. In fact, it was recently reported how his relationship with Justin Bieber had been destroyed.In most of the interviews that Selena Gomez grant, we find a young woman who wants to be strong, but is also very fragile.

Selena Gomez doubt

In the issuance of Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena Gomez has confessed that she was aware of the criticism against it. In fact, the young artist confesses to be aware of the criticism about his voice. ” I know that people say that I’m not the greatest singer in the world. “she said.

Before continuing: ” But I work so hard. And I really love to write and create. “” I have the impression that this album is my chance to say the things I needed to say “. explains Selena Gomez. On his side, Kelly Clarkson made a point to reassure his colleague on his or her abilities.

“The greatest singer in the world is the one who can move, something that can come from different sounds, different styles,” reassures Kelly. Before the end: ” Then do not deny ever this gift that you have. Because what you have is powerful ! “