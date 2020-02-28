Selena Gomez shared photos from a trip to Chicago

27-year-old Selena Gomez posted on instagram a series of images taken during a recent trip to Chicago. In journey, the singer went with his 43-year-old mom Mandy Kornett — together they explored the main sights of the city, walking and taking memorable photos.

However, in Chicago Selena and Mandy went not as a tourist. In his last post Gomez said that their trip was timed to coincide with the conference CrimeCon. Her star along with her mother and other volunteers tried to help in solving the case about the murder of 17-year-old Kurt Owls (in 1981, the teenager went missing from a party in the suburbs of Cleveland, and five days later was found dead in a nearby ravine).

My mom and tourists. We make great pictures. Oh, and we went to CrimeCon. Love you, Chicago— wrote Selena on instagram.