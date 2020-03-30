Selena Gomez showed how spending time in quarantine

Quarantine mode, introduced in most countries of the world because of the pandemic coronavirus, awakens many of the stars a passion for experimentation. The 27-year-old Selena Gomez decided to diversify his repertory.

She posted on instagram new video, which was recorded with her friends Liz and Anna Golden, at home in isolation. In the video the singer and her friend piano accompaniment sing a song at The Blessing of the singer, Carey Jobe, performing songs on Christian themes.

God be with us. A thousand generations, your family, your children, your children’s children and their children. He is here for you — I signed the movie Selena.

Many followers thanked Gomez and her friends for a good video in response and wished her all the light and good. Reacted to a new video of Selena and herself Keri Jobe — she liked the unusual reading of her songs.