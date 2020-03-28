Selena Gomez submitted a video for the song Dance Again

Selena Gomez. Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

American actress, singer and songwriter Selena Gomez has released a video for the song “Dance Again”: in it the singer is satisfied with a single dance.

In the video, Selena dances in incendiary delicate dress combination.

It seems a little strange to release something so carefree during such a traumatic time in our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we’re in this together,” wrote Gomez in an annotation to the clip.

Along with the clip, the singer released a themed merch. Part of the proceeds from sales of “Dance Again” (and of the track, and merch) will be sent to the charitable Foundation MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, to help artists who were affected by the pandemic.

We offer you to watch Selena Gomez new video for the song “Dance Again”: