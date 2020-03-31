Selena Gomez turned on the song ex-boyfriend in the quarantine playlist

Selena Gomez. Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

American singer and actress Selena Gomez in Instagram shared with fans a list of movies, TV shows, accounts in Instagram, songs, podcasts, and books that help her pass the time in quarantine.

Interestingly, in the list of musical recommendations from the dancer was the song her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd from his new album “After Hours”.

Music recommendations of the singer. Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

Selena and canadian singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, Makkonen, met for 10 months and broke up in the fall of 2017. His song from the list of Gomez is not one that is dedicated to her.

List of movies from Selena, in particular, includes “the invisible Man”, “zodiac”, “Jennifer’s Body”.

A list of movies from Gomez. Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

Series from Selena. Photo: instagram.com/selenagomez

of the series she recommends such as the “Morning show”, “Good girls” and “House servants”. To books, the list Gomez, for example, there is a memoir of Michelle Obama’s “Becoming”.

LeMonade previously wrote that Selena Gomez has unveiled the video for the song Dance Again.