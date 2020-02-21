Selena Gomez unveils ” Feel Me “: a piece of his tour Revival in 2016 !

Selena Gomez just released her single “Feel Me” that she had revealed during his tour “Revival” in 2016. The fans are delighted with the gift.

Good news for fans of Selena Gomez. The young singer has just unveiled Fell to Me, a piece of this during his tour Revival in 2016 ! MCE TV says it all !

Selena Gomez tries to please her fans ! In fact, after being entrusted the umpteenth time about her past with Justin Bieber, the young woman has just unveiled a very popular. Yesterday, the beautiful brunette has released the music Fell to Me. A song she had performed for the first time during his tour Revival in 2016. Four years later, the artist has finally released a studio version. To the delight of his fans !

“During the Revival Tour, I presented a song which you don’t stopped talking since. Therefore, something promised something due, today, Feel Me is online and available in a vinyl version.” Wrote Selena Gomez on his account Instagram. To illustrate the new, the star also published a photo of her singing on stage. In the light of the projectors, the beautiful brunette holds tight to the microphone and gives himself body and soul !

In the single, Selena Gomez leans on a subject close to his heart. The story of a former infidel, who seems to regret having hurt or mistreated. In fact, the refrain repeats without stopping the sentence : ” I just want you to feel.” A controlled manner to direct her lover to think of her when he is with another. ” Nobody loves you like I love you. Never cheat. Never lies. “ Continues the singer.

The song still seems to be a nod to its past. In fact, Selena Gomez has had relationships with Justin Bieber, but also with the singer, The Weeknd. The star had finally broken in October 2017 before falling back into the arms of his example In any case, one thing is for sure, the fans love the new song of the star !