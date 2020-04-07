Selena Gomez will soon return with the deluxe edition of his album “Rare” !

Share on Facebook

Alert ! Selena Gomez will release this Thursday, a deluxe edition of his latest opus “Rare”. There will even be three previously unreleased tracks in it.

Decidedly, the year 2020 is rich in projects for the beautiful Selena Gomez. The star will also unveil this Thursday, April 9th, the deluxe edition of his latest opus ” Rare “. MCE TV explain to you.

Like you, Selena Gomez still confined to her home to try to slow the epidemic of the Covid-19. To change the ideas to her fans, the pretty brunette goes to nothing !

Obviously, the young woman takes the time for it. The star loves to read, listen to music, and cooking !

Via a post to Instagram, the performer of ” Feel Me “ has unveiled his playlist of the moment. And there is not so long ago, Selena Gomez has also made a few confidences to Miley Cyrus during a live.

Facing the camera, the interpreter of ” Bad Liar “ then confided that she was bipolar. Affected by his revelations, internet users have been many has send him messages of support.

In any case, Selena Gomez wanted to make a little surprise to his followers. On the web, it has indeed confirmed the fact that the deluxe edition of his latest opus ” Rare “ should see the light of day… this Thursday the 9th of April !

Selena Gomez is going to release the deluxe edition of his album “Rare” !

Remember in the beginning of the year, the pretty brunette has made her grand return to the front of the stage. After several years of absence, Selena Gomez has finally unveiled ” Rare “.

Highly anticipated by her fans, this album propelled the singer to the top of the charts for several weeks. The class !

A victim of its success, this new deluxe version should also contain 3 previously unreleased tracks. Fans of Selena Gomez will be able to discover, this Thursday, April 9 : ” Boyfriend “, ” She ” and ” Remember “.

In any case, for the title ” Boyfriend “, the young woman wished to put the points on the i. No, the singer does not tackle, not her ex Justin Bieber.

And no, she has not had a disappointment in love these past few weeks. “It is a song which is light on the fact of falling and getting up each time and love, but also on the fact of knowing that one does not need anyone besides yourself to be happy “, delivered at Selena Gomez on the Canvas.

In this time of health crisis, the star has also promised that it would pay 1$ to the bottom ” MORE1 CoVID-19 RELIFEF “ for each disc sold. Well done !