Self-healing concrete has been created by us scientists

Scientists from the us state of Colorado with the help of bacteria has created a “live” concrete, able to recover. This writes lenta.ua.

According to scientists, the new material is a mixture of sand, regularly fueling the composition of the liquid hydrogel and a bacteria of the genus Synechococcus. A gel-like mass provides the microbes necessary for growth substances and those with the development of produce calcium carbonate. This substance gives the material strength.

It is noted that the Americans created the composition with bacteria under certain conditions are able to fully recover. For example, if the break created by new technology brick, it is possible to re-grow, pouring the mixture of the hydrogel and sand.

Under the influence of the sun and nutrients from the hydrogel bacteria literally come to life and help the brick to regain the original shape. The resulting material is as hard as concrete. However, in too dry conditions, the bacteria can die and the bricks can lose the self-healing properties.