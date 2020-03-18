Self-healing concrete has been created by us scientists

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Самовосстанавливающийся бетон создали американские ученые

Scientists from the us state of Colorado with the help of bacteria has created a “live” concrete, able to recover. This writes lenta.ua.

According to scientists, the new material is a mixture of sand, regularly fueling the composition of the liquid hydrogel and a bacteria of the genus Synechococcus. A gel-like mass provides the microbes necessary for growth substances and those with the development of produce calcium carbonate. This substance gives the material strength.

It is noted that the Americans created the composition with bacteria under certain conditions are able to fully recover. For example, if the break created by new technology brick, it is possible to re-grow, pouring the mixture of the hydrogel and sand.

Under the influence of the sun and nutrients from the hydrogel bacteria literally come to life and help the brick to regain the original shape. The resulting material is as hard as concrete. However, in too dry conditions, the bacteria can die and the bricks can lose the self-healing properties.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article