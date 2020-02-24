“Sell for food”: Ukrainian beauty Queen was surprised by the recognition (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

“Miss Ukraine-2018” Leonila GUZ, who recently boasted long legs, complained that pretty much eats in Moscow.

“Moscow has a lot of eating, soon the person will not get into the frame”, — she wrote in social networks, with photos.

What does beauty is in Moscow, she did not elaborate, but subscribers are already joking that “sell for food”.

We will remind, earlier Leonila told the “FACTS” that with the growth of 173 centimeters and weighs almost 47 pounds.

Also recall that the crown and the title Leonila received after they were deprived of the contest winner Veronica Didushenko. Dedusenko believes itself the winner and condemns the participation in the contest, which was forced to go on cheating.

