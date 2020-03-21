Semyon Ivenin v Dmitry Zakharkin live streaming free for the Pro Tour

Semyon Ivenin v Dmitry Zakharkin. Forecast for the Pro Tour (March 21, 2020)

Semyon Ivenin in the framework of the Pro Tour in Moscow on March 21 will play with Dmitry Zakharkin. This month, tennis players met each other twice – so far a draw. How will the upcoming fight end? – read in our forecast.

Semyon Ivenin

Ivenin only the day before played his first matches this month. It is noteworthy that Semyon’s rival in two matches played in March was his future opponent Dmitry Zakharkin. Tennis players exchanged victories – in the first meeting, Ivenin lost (4-6, 6-7), and in the second he won (6-2, 6-3).

Dmitry Zakharkin

Until the recent defeat of Ivenin, Zakharkin boasted a series of eight consecutive wins. Moreover, among them there were victories over rather difficult opponents, including Sergey Proshin, with whom Dmitry figured out in two sets (6-1, 6-2), and Evgeny Abramov, whom he also defeated in two games (6-3, 6- 3).

Statistics

For personal meetings, Ivenin leads with a score of 3-1.

In the last five matches, Zakharkin won four victories, Ivenin – one.

Forecast

Zakharkin on the eve lost to Ivenin in two games. Surely Dmitry wants to take revenge for that defeat. There are all prerequisites for this – until the recent loss, Zakharkin had a series of eight victories in a row. We expect that Dmitry will be able to win the upcoming game.

Our forecast is Zakharkin’s victory for a coefficient of 1.99 in BC 1xBet.