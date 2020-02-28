Senators require from trump’s new sanctions against Russia

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Сенаторы требуют от Трампа новых санкций против РФ

Us senators Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin introduced a resolution to the fifth anniversary of the death of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, which calls for sanctions against Russian officials who violate human rights.

About it reports a press-service of Cardin.

“U.S. senators Ben Cardin Democrat and Marco Rubio the Republican, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov submitted a resolution condemning Russia for its politically motivated imprisonment, and calls (Moscow – ed.) to release political prisoners,” – said in a press release.

The senators also urge the administration to trump use the tools of the Congress to impose sanctions against Russian officials who violate human rights.

