Sergey Sarychev vs Dmitry Fedorov live streaming free for the League Pro

Sergey Sarychev vs Dmitry Fedorov. Prediction for League Tennis table tennis (March 22, 2020)

In one of the League Pro table tennis matches on March 22, Sergey Sarychev and Dmitry Fedorov will play among themselves. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Sergey Sarychev

Actively playing in League Pro for the current segment of the season Sergey Sarychev . It turns out pretty well. On March 21, the tennis player won four victories in five games played. Lost only to his principal rival Silantiev (7-11, 6-11, 12-10, 2-11).

Also on March 21, Sarychev played against Fedorov. Sergey gave only one game to his opponent (11-6, 2-11, 11-8, 11-6).

Dmitry Fedorov

Things are not working out well in March in the Pro League with Dmitry Fedorov . For a week, the tennis player did not play, and on the very first day after the break on March 21, he lost all four of his fights.

Only in the last game against Monakov was Fedorov able to impose a serious struggle, but in the decisive game he could not stand the tension (7-11, 13-11, 11-13, 13-11, 7-11).

Statistics

Of ten personal meetings on the account of Sarychev, six victories.

In 2020, tennis players played among themselves three times, twice won Sarychev.

Forecast

Saturday matches on March 21 performed by tennis players in League Pro fully demonstrated Sarychev’s excellent readiness. On Sunday, March 22, Sarychev will try to continue his successes and in the game against a convenient opponent he is able to win another victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Sarychev for the coefficient 1.61 in BC 1xBet.