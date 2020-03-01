Seria A: Juventus vs Inter live streaming free

Juventus vs Inter live streaming free

The central match of the tour, the importance of which is difficult to overestimate

On Sunday, March 1, in the central match of the 26th round of the Italian Serie A, the Turin Juventus at the Allianz Stadium will receive Inter Milan.

Juventus

In the first part of the season, it seemed that Inter could for the first time in many years impose a struggle on Juventus for the Scudetto, but somehow Lazio added to them unexpectedly. Moreover, it is the Romans who have performed better recently, so it is difficult to determine the favorite in this three.

After 25 rounds, Juventus, having scored 60 points, is in the lead, ahead of Lazio by only one point. Inter is third with 54 points, but has a match in reserve. Last round, the Nerazzurri were supposed to play with Sampdoria, but that fight was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus. An epidemic may also soon reach Turin, so the upcoming match is in jeopardy.

“Juventus” comes to a duel at the “Alliance Stadium” in a depressed state, this week the team of Maurizio Sarri in France minimally lost to “Lyon” (0: 1) in the first match of the Champions League 1/8 finals. The lack of an away goal can play a cruel joke with the Turinians, now they need to win in the second leg, which will take place on March 17, with a difference of two goals.

Inter

Inter after the third place in the group stage of the Champions League flew to the Europa League, where he successfully overcame the 1/16 final stage, having twice beat the Bulgarian Ludogorets (2: 0, 2: 1). In the next round, the team of Antonio Conte will have to fight with the Spanish “Getafe”, so that at least for the quarter-finals the Milanese have good chances.

In the upcoming match, bookmakers are more likely to believe in the victory of Juventus, and its success can be bet on 2.30. A draw is estimated at 3:34, and Victoria “Inter” – at 3.46.

Juventus: Schesny – Alex Sandro, Chiellini, Rugani, Danilo, Matyudi, Bentankur, Ramsey, Ronaldo, Dybala, Cuadrado.

Inter: Handanovich – Shkrinyar, de Vrey, Godin, Young, Eriksen, Brozovich, Vesino, Kandreva, Martinez, Lukaku.

Sunday, March 1st

Juventus – Inter

Turin. Stadium “Alliance Stadium”. 21:45

Forecast – 2: 2