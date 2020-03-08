Serie A: AC Milan vs Genoa live streaming free

AC Milan vs Genoa: prediction for Serie A match (March 8, 2020)

AC Milan won the last four matches against Genoa, but whether the Griffins will be able to break this tradition on March 8, you will find the answer in our forecast. Will the guests give the fight?

Milan

“Milan” joined the fight for a ticket to the European competition, but so far it is only about the Europa League. Currently, the team of Stefano Pioli is in seventh place in the table and the sixth “Napoli” is losing only three points, while having the match in reserve. But the fourth “Atalanta” has already come off by 12 points, which practically excludes the “Rossoneri” from among the contenders for the first four.

Will not play : Krunich and Duarte.

Genoa

“Genoa” managed to add with the arrival of David Nicola as a football, which was reflected in the results of the team. Now the position of the “griffins” is no longer hopeless – in the table they are 18th and behind Sampdoria by only one point, while playing more on the match. In the last round, “Genoa” lost 2: 3 “Lazio”, thus interrupting a series of four matches without defeat.

Will not play : Giglione, Radovanovic, Lerager.

Statistics

AC Milan win last four matches against Genoa

In none of the last nine home matches in all tournaments did Milan lose – three wins and six draws

In 13 away matches of the championship “Genoa” got only one victory

Forecast

“Milan” is clearly not enough stability, but gradually “Rossoneri” returned to the fight for European competition. Obviously, while the Pioli team has not yet given up the fight for the fourth line – the goal is not entirely realistic, but no one is safe from crises, so Milan still has minimal chances.

“Genoa” is no longer the hopeless outsider that it was a few months ago, the “griffins” will definitely give the favorite a fight, but Milan is now stronger.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Milan . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.77