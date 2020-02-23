Serie A: Atalanta vs Sassuolo live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Atalanta vs Sassuolo live streaming free

Atalanta – Sassuolo: prediction for the Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

Atalanta won the last three home mats against Sassuolo, but whether the tradition will continue on February 23 – the forecast has an answer. Is a sensation possible?

Atalanta

Atalanta continues to gain momentum in all tournaments – in Serie A, Gianpiero Gasperini’s team is in fourth place. Bergamaska ​​is six points ahead of the closest competitor in the form of Roma, and this handicap will probably only increase.

Last week, Atalanta issued another cool match in the Champions League – it sent four goals to the goal of Valencia, allowing the bats to answer with just one accurate shot.

The hosts have no problems with the composition.

Sassuolo

Sassuolo makes the main bet on maintaining residence in Serie A and has no problems with achieving the goal – after 24 rounds, Roberto de Zerbi’s team is in 12th place in the table. “Nerverdi” was already severed from the relegation zone by seven points, which so far do not guarantee anything, but allow the team to play without any particular nerves.

Exactly the same number of points “Sassuolo” is not enough to the Europa League zone – a chance to be there at the “bogus” is illusive, but attempts will certainly be made.

Will not play : Tripaldelli, Kirikesh.

Statistics

Atalanta have won their last three home games against Sassuolo, but not one of those has been big.

In each of the last seven home games, Atalanta missed from Sassuolo

Only in one of the last five matches did Sassuolo lose



Forecast

Atalanta gave a real show this week in the Champions League, before that it had a tough match in Serie A with Roma, so today Gasperini will surely provide a chance to prove himself to the reservists. In this situation, “Sassuolo” has a chance of success – the “bogus” have a quick and effective attack, due to which they can cause problems to the favorite, and in general, the team of De Zerbi is on the rise.

We believe that defeat will not happen. Forecast – Asian handicap (+2) at Sassuolo . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.61