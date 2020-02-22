Serie A: Bologna vs Udinese live stream, preview, prediction

Bologna vs Udinese live stream

Bologna – Udinese: prediction for Serie A match (February 22, 2020)

Udinese does not win six games in a row, but whether Bologna will extend this series on February 22, we have prepared our forecast. Will the guests give the fight?



Bologna

“Bologna” as a whole quite solidly spends the season, although it is not a clear contender for European cups, which were probably bet on. By the start of the 25th round, the team of Sinishi Mikhailovich came in 10th in the table with 33 points in the asset, behind the sixth “Verona” by two points.

In the last round, “Bologna”, contrary to all forecasts, lost 0: 3 “Genoa” in their field, interrupting a series of three consecutive victories.

Disqualified Densville and Shuten. Soriano, Santander, Medel and Dakes are injured.



Udinese

Udinese got out of the crisis, in which it spent the entire start of the season and moved away to a safe distance from the relegation zone, but recently, the team of Luca Gotti has again shown not the best football. So far, the “zebras” in the table are in 15th place with 26 points in the asset, having an advantage of four points over the 18th Genoa.

In the last round, Udinese painted a goalless draw with Verona, extending the series without victories to six matches.

Do not play Predel and De Mayo.

Statistics

In the last three home games, Bologna won two wins over Udinese

In the last four matches, Bologna won three victories.

Udinese won in none of the last six matches – four losses and two draws

Forecast

“Bologna” in the last round devastatingly lost to “Genoa”, but most of the time “Rosobl” spent in the minority, so there is no need to look for a special sensation in this defeat. In general, “Bologna” is in great shape and still probably dreams of the Europa League, so today it will try to beat Udinese, which is in a protracted crisis and is unlikely to be able to give a serious rebuff.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Bologna . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.60