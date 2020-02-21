Serie A: Brescia vs Napoli live streaming free

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming free

Brescia – Napoli: forecast and bets on Serie A match (February 21, 2020)

Napoli won the last two matches, but whether the Neapolitans will be able to build on February 21 in a duel with Brescia will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Brescia

“Brescia” is making desperate attempts to save the situation, but the season is gradually turning into a real failure for the “swallows” – the coaches are replaced one by one, and they still cannot get out of the relegation zone. However, while the club has chances for salvation – until the 17th Sampdoria the “swallows” lack seven points, this handicap can still be overcome.

In the debut match at the helm of Diego Lopez ’s team , Brescia was close to beating Udinese on their field, but in the end it was content with only a draw. In the last round, Juventus left no chance to the “swallows” – in Turin, the Italian champion gained a 2-0 victory, which extended the Brescia series without victories to nine matches.

Disqualified Florian Aye. Ernesto Torregross, Sandro Tonali and Romulo will miss the match due to injuries.

Napoli

“Napoli” also this season clearly cannot bring itself into an asset – the first round of the “Partenopeys” was a failure, and with the advent of Gennaro Gattuso all the problems did not disappear, although the team has become much more stable. Napoli is currently in ninth place with 33 points, two points behind the Europa League.

Chances to break into the top four with “Napoli” are at least – “Atalanta” is 12 points ahead and with their game the Bergamaskas prove that they do not intend to give up their position. Last week for Napoli was very successful – with a score of 1-0 they beat Inter at the first match of the Italian Cup semifinal, then they managed to beat Cagliari with a similar score.

Injured Kevin Malkuy. Risk of missing the match Arkadiusz Milik and Irving Lozano.

Statistics

In none of the last eight matches has Brescia beat Napoli – five defeats and three draws

Brescia have not won in any of the last nine matches – six losses and three draws

In the last six matches, “Napoli” won five victories

Forecast

Napoli is still far from its optimal form, but it makes sense to note the obvious progress in the team’s game – it gets victories on a regular basis and obviously has not yet given up the dream of fourth place. A great opportunity to get closer to the goal is the victory in today’s match – Brescia plays ugly in defense, and takes points on major holidays – Napoli is quite capable of dealing with such an opponent.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Napoli . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95