Serie A: Cagliari vs Roma, live stream, preview, prediction

Cagliari vs Roma: prediction for the match of Serie A (March 1, 2020)

“Cagliari” does not win 11 games in a row, but whether you will extend this series on March 1 “Roma” – you will know the answer from our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Cagliari

“Cagliari” has long been in crisis – the team of Rolando Marana won their last victory in the championship at the beginning of December last year, beating Sampdoria at home 4: 3. Thus, “Cagliari” dropped out of the Eurocup zone and dropped to 11th place in the table – until the sixth “Napoli” he was already missing four points.

In the last round, “Cagliari”, contrary to all forecasts, easily gave lunch 1-0 “Napoli”, extending the unsuccessful series to 11 matches.

Will not play : Nandez, Pavoletti, Farago.

Roma

“Roma” also has not yet been successful in the championship, but the team of Paulo Fonseca was able to avoid protracted crises . While the Romans are in fifth place in the table with 42 points in the asset, losing to the fourth “Atalanta” three points, but the main competitor in the fight for a ticket to the Champions League has another match in reserve.

In the week, Roma tied 1-1 with Gent in the Europa League, which made it to the 1/8 finals, where they will play with Sevilla.

Will not play : Mancini, Zagnolo, Zappacosta, Diavara, Mirante, Pellegrini, Vereta.



Statistics

In only one of the last five home matches, “Cagliari” could not score in the goal of “Roma”

In each of the last five away matches, Roma missed

In the last four matches of the championship “Roma” suffered three defeats

Forecast

“Cagliari” is doing its best to get out of a protracted peak, but so far the victory is not given to the Sardinians. Nevertheless, today the hosts have a chance to get hold of points – “Roma” is ugly playing on the defensive, “wolves” are also not in the best condition and have problems in away matches.

“Cagliari” will certainly be active in the attack in an attempt to gain victory and a dry “Roma” to remain will be almost impossible.

We believe that guests will be productively mistaken. Forecast – individual total “Cagliari” more than one goal . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.75

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1) on Cagliari . Such a bet can be placed for 1.40