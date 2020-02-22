Serie A: Fiorentina vs Milan live streaming free

Fiorentina vs Milan live streaming free

Fiorentina – Milan: forecast and bets on Serie A match (February 22, 2020)

In the first round, “Fiorentina” sent three goals to “Milan”, but whether the “violets” will also be effective on February 22 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?



Fiorentina

Fiorentina has a nondescript season: 24 rounds have already been played, and from the bottom of the table the team of Giuseppe Yakini cannot yet. At the moment, “violets” are on the 13th place in the table with 28 points in the asset, seven points behind the Europa League zone – theoretically this handicap can still be overcome.

After two defeats against Juventus (0: 3) and Atalanta (1: 2), Italian journalists again talked about changing the head coach, but the match with Samdoria changed a lot. In Genoa, the “violets” were unstoppable and sent five goals into the gate of “Sampdoria”, missing only one in response. Thus, their series was interrupted without victories from three matches and the chances for European cups reappeared.

Will not play : Christian Kuame, Frank Ribery and Milan Badel.

Milan

Milan also relied on Eurocups, but the Rossoneri have not yet been able to cope with their task. By the start of the 25th round, the team of Stefano Pioli is on the eighth line in the table with 35 points in the asset, losing the sixth “Verona” only by additional indicators, the fourth “Atalanta” is at a distance of 10 points.

You can only win this handicap theoretically from the Bergamaskas – Atalanta shows crazy performance and regularly takes points. Nevertheless, “Milan” does not give up – in the last round, he beat Torino 1–0 on his field, due to which he interrupted the series without victories from three matches, which will certainly have a positive effect on the mood of the team.

Injured : Leonardo Duarte, Simon Kier, Hakan Chalkhanoglu and Mateo Musaccio.

Statistics

In the first round, Fiorentina beat Milan 3-1

In only one of the last seven home matches did Fiorentina not score

In only one of the last six matches, “Fiorentina” did not score “Milan”

In only one of the last five matches, Milan did not miss

Forecast

“Fiorentina” in the last round showed a cool football, which brought the team three points and left chances for European cups. Obviously, they will try to develop the success of the “violets” in today’s match – “Milan”, although it is not their direct competitor at the moment, but this can change several victories in a row.

The Rossoneri are far from sinless on the defensive and it will be almost impossible for them to remain dry in Florence.

We believe that guests will not stay dry. Forecast – the individual total of Fiorentina is more than one goal . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) on Fiorentina . Such a bet can be placed for 1.97