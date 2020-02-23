Serie A: Genoa vs Lazio live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Genoa vs Lazio live streaming free

Genoa – Lazio: prediction (cf. 2.20) for the Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

“Genoa” won the last two matches, but whether the “griffins” will be able to develop success in the match with Lazio on February 23 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Genoa

“Genoa” fails the season and most likely it will devote the rest to the struggle for survival, but recently progress in the game of “griffins” has appeared. Having managed to snatch two draws against such strong opponents as Fiorentina (0: 0) and Atalanta (2: 2), David Nicola’s team did not stop there.

In the next two rounds, “Cagliari” (1: 0) and “Bologna” (3: 0) were defeated, which allowed “Genoa” to approach the saving 17th line by one point.

Will not play : Sturaro, Radovanovic.

Lazio

“Lazio” has a great season and is surely betting on the championship – at the moment the team of Simone Inzaghi is in second place in the table. “Eagles” are only one point behind the leader of Juventus, the third “Inter” is two points ahead.

This handicap was achieved in the last round – Lazio defeated Inter in their own field with a score of 2: 1, gaining a strong-willed and fully deserved victory. Thus, the series of “eagles” without defeats in the championship reached 20 matches.

Will not play : Luis Felipe, Lulich.

Statistics

In the first round, “Lazio” beat “Genoa” with a score of 4: 0

In each of the last eight face-to-face meetings between the clubs, at least three goals were scored

“Lazio” in the championship does not lose for 20 matches

In only one of the last nine home games, “Genoa” did not miss

Forecast

“Lazio” took second place in the last round and is unlikely to rest on its laurels – the Romans are in great shape and may well swipe at the scudetto. For this reason, it makes sense to wait for the “eagles” to play an active game in an attack that rarely crashes – under its onslaught, “Genoa” is unlikely to resist, but the “griffins” are regularly scored in recent matches.

We believe that the hosts will not be able to win and the match will be productive. Forecast – Lazio will not lose + total over (2.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.20