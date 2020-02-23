Serie A: Inter vs Sampdoria live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Inter vs Sampdoria live streaming free

Inter – Sampdoria: forecast and bets on Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

Inter have won the last five matches against Sampdoria, but will the tradition continue on February 23 – we prepared our forecast. How will clubs play?

Inter M

“Inter” in the current season has managed to truly get involved in the champion race, in which it participates to this day. While the team of Antonio Conte is third in the table with three points behind the leader of Juventus, the second Lazio Nerazzurri lose two points. The Romans lost second place to Inter in the last round – a 1: 2 defeat in Rome contributed to this.

In the week, the Nerazzurri played in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League with the Bulgarian Ludogortsy. Contrary to all forecasts, Conte did not experiment much with the roster, almost all the strongest players came out and won 2-0, thanks to which the chances of reaching the next round increased significantly.

Will not play: Handanovich, Esposito, Sensi, Gagliardini, Asamoa.

Approximate composition : Padelli – Godin, de Vrey, Shkriniar – Kandreva, Barella, Brozovich, Young – Eriksen – Lukaku, Martinez.

Sampdoria

“Sampdoria” failed the first round of the championship, but so far the team of Claudio Ranieri avoids falling into the relegation zone. By the start of the 25th round, Doria is in 17th place in the table with 23 points in the asset, having only one point of advantage over going in the relegation zone of Genoa. Thus, the probability of failure at the bottom of the table following the results of the current round has increased significantly.

After winning 3-1 over Torino in the 23rd round, the fans probably expected the same confident game from Sampdoria in the home game against Fiorentina, but it ended in failure. “Violets” sent five goals into the gates of “Doria”, having missed only one in response. For Sampdoria, this defeat was already 13 in a season.

Will not play: Murru, Ramirez, Ferrari.

Approximate composition : Audero – Bereshinsky, Tonelli, Collie, Audgello – Demaoli, Ekdal, Vieira, Linetti – Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.



Statistics

In the first round, Inter beat Sampdoria 3-1

Inter win last five matches against Sampdoria

In just one of the last seven matches between the clubs on the Inter field, more than four goals were scored

In only one of the last five away matches, Sampdoria scored more than one goal

Forecast

“Inter” in the last round made a serious mistake and lost the second place to “Lazio” – it is obvious that in this situation, they do not intend to lose points in a second match in a row. For this reason, Sampdoria will be extremely difficult today, in addition, the team is weakened by the disqualifications of key players – the guests will most likely close up on the defensive and try to complicate the life of the favorite, but they are hardly worth counting on points.

In our opinion, the hosts will take their points and the match will not be too productive. We offer a combined forecast – Inter victory + total less than (4.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.67