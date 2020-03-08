Serie A: Juventus v Inter live streaming free

Juventus v Inter: forecast and bets on Serie A match (March 8, 2020)

In the first round, Juventus beat Inter without any problems, but whether Nerazzurri will take revenge on March 8 – you will find the answer in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Juventus

Juventus is traditionally considered one of the main contenders for the Scudetto, but, contrary to all forecasts, the Maurizio Sarri team is not the leader of the championship. “Lazio” pulled out on the first line, with two points more than the “old Signora”, however, the “Eagles” played more for the match and Juventus could regain the throne today.

Maurizio Sarri’s position is not reliable – the bet by the champion of Italy, in addition to gold in Serie A, was also made to win the Champions League, but Juventus has problems in the 1/8 finals. In France, the “old Signora” managed to lose 0-1 to the crisis “Lyon”, due to which she seriously reduced her chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

Will not play Demiral .

Inter M

Inter is also aiming for the championship, but against the background of its main competitors, the team of Antonio Conte looks homely. While the “nerazzurri” are third in the table with 54 points in the asset – they are six points behind the second “Juventus”, the leader of “Lazio” has eight points more, but at the same time, “Inter” spent two matches less than the “eagles” and one less than the “old signora.”

In the last round, the protracted Inter series ended without a loss in Serie A, which totaled 11 fights by that time. “Lazio” on his field showed cool football and gained a strong-willed victory 2: 1, due to which he circumvented “nerazzurri” in the table. After that, Inter held two matches in the Europa League, in which they beat Ludogorets with a total score of 4: 1 and reached the 1/8 finals at Getafe.

Will not play : Sensi, Goliardini, Moses.

Statistics

In the first round, Juventus beat Inter with the score 2: 1

Juventus have not lost to Inter in any of their last seven home matches – five wins and two draws

Juventus have not lost in any of the 15 home games of this season in all tournaments – 14 wins and a draw

Only in one of the last three away matches of the championship did Inter win

Forecast

Juventus missed Lazio forward, but the old signora can regain the podium today, just beat Inter. Of course, the Nerazzurri’s passing opponent are not and also have plans for points, but recently the Inter game, to put it mildly, is far from ideal, this applies to both attack and defense, as the latest results of the team outside their homeland clearly show walls.

Juventus is also not in good shape now, but against the background of the opponent it looks like an absolute favorite, and it makes sense to give preference today.

We believe that the owners are more likely to succeed. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Juventus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.61