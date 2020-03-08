Serie A: Juventus vs Inter live streaming, preview, betting tips

Juventus vs Inter live streaming free

Juventus – Inter. Forecast (K. 1.82) and bets on the Serie A match on March 8, 2020

On March 8, Juventus will host Inter Milan in the Alliance Arena. Teams will play in the 26th round of Series A. The start of the meeting is scheduled for 22:45 Moscow time. Forecast for Juventus – Inter.

March 08, 2020

Juventus

22:45

Inter

Juventus

After 25 rounds, Juventus is in second place with 60 points. “Lazio” burst forth, which did not miss matches, unlike the hosts.

Over the past 5 rounds, Maurizio Sarri lost twice. She lost to Verona and Napoli with the same score 2: 1. In general, the “Bianconeri” has already 3 failures in the current season of Serie A.

In the last two games, the Stripes defeated Brescia 2-0 and SPAL 1: 2. It was the team’s 19th win of the season.

Note that Juve never lost at home, as did Lazio. Together they are the best in this indicator.

Recall that on February 13, “zebras” tied with “Milan” (1: 1) and on February 26 they lost to “Lyon” (1: 0) in the Champions League.

Inter

Inter are four points behind Juve, with two more games left. In the last round, the team of Antonio Conte lost Lazio 2: 1 and suffered a second defeat in the season.



Juventus became lifeless under Sarri

The reaction of the press to the match “Lyon” – “Juventus”

Before the fiasco in Rome, the club lost Napoli in the Italian Cup 0: 1. The last two matches were held in the framework of the Europa League, where Inter twice beat Ludogorets with a score of 0: 2 and 2: 1.

“Neradzurri” – the best statistics on away matches. They scored 29 points in 12 matches and lost only once, conceiving just 12 goals. This is the best indicator of reliability in the away matches of the tournament. At the same time, the “black and blue” won 9 of the 12 guest meetings.

In the composition, Conte has a slight loss. Victor Moses and Stefano Sensi will not be able to play due to injuries.

Forecast and Rates

This season, the score is in favor of Juve. Sarri’s team won 1: 2 in October away. Now, Inter is clearly eager for revenge. However, the Milanese do not score on a visit to the “zebras” for five fights.

Juventus is considered the favorite of the match – odds 2.33 and 3.25 respectively. A coefficient of 3.35 was set for a draw.

Both teams need to win. “Old Senior” victory is needed to regain leadership. Guests want to catch up with an opponent. So we do not expect so many goals from this match. Our forecast and bet is a total of less than 2.5 for 1.82. 0