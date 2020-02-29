Serie A: Napoli v Torino, live stream, preview, prediction

Napoli v Torino: prediction for the Serie A match (February 29, 2020)

“Torino” lost five games in a row, but whether the “bulls” will be able to end the failures on February 29 in a duel with “Napoli” – the answer is in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Napoli

Napoli is gradually recovering from a protracted series without victories – by the 26th round, the team of Gennaro Gattuso managed to rise to sixth place in the table. However, until the fourth Atalanta, the Neapolitans lack nine points, which is certainly a problem, given that they are definitely betting on a ticket to the Champions League.

In the week, “Napoli” had every chance of winning a victory over Barcelona in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, but in the end allowed the opponent to recoup – a 1: 1 draw leaves the Neapolitans not many chances to get through.

Will not play: Coulibaly , Mertens Malkuy.

Torino

“Torino” fails the season and probably already doesn’t even think about European cups – the Moreno Longo team is on the 14th place in the table. Only five points are separated from the relegation zone of the “bulls”, which threatens the team with serious problems, given the depth of its crisis. The 0-1 defeat from Milan was the fifth in a row for Torino in Serie A, and in general the bulls have 13 in 24 games.

Injured Milliko and Berenguer.

Statistics

Only in one of the last five face-to-face meetings in Naples did the teams fail to exchange goals

In each of the last three home matches Napoli missed

In neither of the last two away matches did Torino lose to Napoli

Forecast

“Napoli” adds with each round – the team’s game can hardly be called perfect, but the players are gradually mastering the ideas of Gattuso, which is reflected in the tournament position of the “Partenopeians”.

“Torino”, in turn, is in a serious crisis and risks turning the rest of the season into a struggle for survival – today the “bulls” will most likely seek to interrupt the unsuccessful series and will be active in the attack, with Napoli’s not very reliable defense weakened by the absence of Culibaly , to master them. However, Napoli also succeeds in the attack, so there is every chance to see a productive match.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1.5) at Torino . Such a bet can be placed for 1.65