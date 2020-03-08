Serie A: Parma vs SPAL Live Stream

Parma vs SPAL: prediction for the Serie A match (March 8, 2020)

SPAL won all three matches against Parma in the history of full-time confrontations, but whether the tradition continues on March 8, you will find the answer in our forecast. How will clubs play?

Parma

Parma has a great season and has every chance to break into the Europa League according to its results – at the moment, Roberto D’Aversa’s team is the ninth in the table. From the sixth “Napoli” the Crusaders are four points behind, but at the same time they have two more matches in reserve. In the last round, Parma beat Sassuolo 1-0, interrupting a series of two matches without victories.

Will not play : Barilla, Ingles, Cepe, Hernani and Scotsarella.

SPAL

SPAL leads a desperate struggle for survival and so far does not have much success in it – the team of Luigi di Biaggio is in last place in the table. Eight points are already separating from the saving 17th place of the “white-blue”, so they need to start winning today. In the last round, SPAL fought Juventus, but lost 1–2 in their field, having suffered a fifth defeat in a row.

Will not play Strefetstsa .

Statistics

Only in one of the last four home matches did Parma lose

Only in one of the last five matches has Parma failed to score

In each of the last six matches, SPAL scored

Forecast

Parma relies on European competition and has good chances to cope with its task. In a duel with the main outsider of the championship, the Crusaders will obviously be active in the attack and will try to win. SPAL has its own plans for points in this meeting – there is nowhere to go “blue and white”, they will take risks, so there is every chance to see a productive football.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) on Parma . Such a bet can be placed for 1.55