Serie A: Roma vs Lecce live streaming free, preview, prediction

Roma vs Lecce live streaming free

Roma – Lecce: prediction for the Serie A match (February 23, 2020)

“Roma” in the championship does not win for four matches, but whether the “wolves” will be able to put an end to the failures of February 23 in the game with “Lecce” – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Roma

“Roma” is fighting for a ticket to the Champions League, but the team of Paulo Fonseca is far from its goal . So far, the “wolves” are fifth in the table, but they are already six points behind the fourth “Atalanta”, which will be extremely difficult to play, and competitors are gradually getting involved in the fight. On Thursday, Roma beat Gent 1-0 in the Europa League – a victory in this tournament can also ensure the Romans get into the Champions League.

Will not play : Diavara, Pastore, Zappacosta, Zagnolo, Mirante, Cetin.

Lecce

Lecce is betting on maintaining a residence permit in Serie A and so far has successfully coped with its task – currently the team of Fabio Liverani is in 16th place in the table. However, while the “yellow-red” did not guarantee anything – the relegation zone is at a distance of three points.

In the last round, Lecce beat 2-1 SPAL, thus extending the winning streak to three matches.

Will not play : Babacar, Farias, Falco, Mechcharello, Gabriel.

Statistics

In the last eight matches, Roma won seven victories over Lecce

In each of the last seven home matches, Roma scored at least two goals against Lecce

In each of the last five matches of the championship, Roma missed

In the last three matches, Lecce scored eight goals

Forecast

“Roma” seriously complicated their task in the last rounds, but they have not completely fallen out of the fight for the Champions League, so today the “wolves” will be incredibly motivated. Despite the problems with injuries, the players at Fonseca’s disposal are able to solve the most serious problems and they should not be able to take three points in the match against Lecce, but it will be extremely difficult to do this dry.

We believe that the hosts will win the result in a productive match. Forecast – the victory of Roma + total over (2.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70