Serie A: Sampdoria vs Verona Live Stream

Sampdoria vs Verona: prediction for the Serie A match (March 8, 2020)

Verona do not lose in nine games in a row, but is it possible for the Mastiffs to develop success on March 8 in a duel with Sampdoria – we prepared our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Sampdoria

Sampdoria is in a very dangerous position – the team of Claudio Ranieri is currently at the very edge of the abyss. Only one point separates the Doria from the relegation zone, but it played less than the 18th Genoa for the match. In the last round, Sampdoria suffered a fiasco – in their field, she received five goals from Fiorentina, having managed to answer only with a goal of prestige.

Will not play : Ferrari, Thorsby, Lynette.

Verona

Verona , contrary to all forecasts, is not a contender for a departure from Serie A, moreover, the team of Ivan Yurich is fighting for the Europa League. So far, the “mastiffs” in the table are eighth and lose to the sixth “Napoli” four points, but the Neapolitans have played two matches more, so Verona may return to the European cup zone in the near future.

A goalless draw with Udinese in the last round extended the Verona series without defeats in the championship to nine matches.

Will not play : Pazzini, Borini, Faraoni.

Statistics

Eight times Sampdoria met Verona in their field in all tournaments and did not lose in any of these matches – seven wins and a draw

Verona won not in any of the last four away matches – four draws

Verona have not scored in either of the last two away matches

Forecast

Sampdoria put itself in a very difficult position due to failures in the last rounds – now it is no longer possible for her to make mistakes, otherwise a fall into the relegation zone is inevitable. Despite frequent mistakes in defense, Doria remains a fully combat-ready team in the confrontation with rivals of equal strength, Verona is much higher in the table, but has no advantage in the class.

Away, “Mastiffs” are not as dangerous as on their field, they rely on defense and are quite capable of catching on Sampdoria points.

We believe that the owners are more likely to succeed. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Sampdoria . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.86