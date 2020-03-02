Serie A: Sampdoria vs Verona, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Serie A: Sampdoria v Verona, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Sampdoria v Verona: prediction and betting on Serie A match (March 2, 2020)

Verona does not lose in nine games in a row, but is Sampdoria capable of the feat of March 2 – we prepared our forecast. Who will get the glasses?

Sampdoria

Sampdoria has been in crisis for quite some time, and the club is surely doomed to spend the rest of the season in a bitter struggle for survival. So far, the team of Claudio Ranieri is in 17th place in the table and has 23 points in the asset, ahead of the one in the Genoa relegation zone. However, today the hosts can increase this handicap to four points, the opponent played more for the match.

In the last match, “Sampdoria” failed – on its field, with a crushing score of 1: 5, they lost to Fiorentina, having managed to score a prestige goal only at the end of the meeting. Thus, Doria failed to develop success after the victory match with Torino (3: 1), the team still has plenty of defense problems and Ranieri is not able to solve them, as time shows.

Will not play : Ramirez, Murru, Ferrari, Thorsby, Linetti.

Approximate composition : Audero – Bereshinsky, Tonelli, Yosida, Audgello – Depaoli, Ekdal, Vieira, Yankto – Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

Verona

It was Verona before the start of the season that many predicted the fate of Sampdoria, but the team of Ivan Yurich was able not only to avoid the struggle for survival, but also to qualify for European competition. While the “mastiffs” occupy the eighth line in the table with 35 points in the asset – they are four points behind the sixth “Napoli”, but the Neapolitans have two matches more.

In the last round, Verona did not take risks and throw all their strength into victory – in the away match with Udinese, the Mastiffs played very carefully and eventually took one point, scoring a zero draw with the zebras. Thus, Verona extended the series without defeats to nine matches and remained in the race for a ticket to the Europa League.

Will not play : Veloso, Faraoni, Borini.

Approximate composition : Silvestri – Rrahmani, Gunther, Kumbulla – Davis, Amrabat, Pessina, Lazovic – Zakkany, Verre – Di Carmine.

Statistics

Sampdoria never lost to Verona in their field – seven wins and a draw

Verona won not in any of the last four away matches – four draws

In none of the last eight matches have Verona missed more than one goal

Forecast

Verona, contrary to all forecasts, continues on its way to the European competition zone and Yurich’s team looks confident in both defense and attack. However, today the “mastiffs” are unlikely to risk playing attacking football – Sampdoria is in a dangerous position and will probably play aggressively, removing a lot of attention to the attack.

The guests will clearly concentrate on the defense and will look for their chances in counterattacks – Verona misses very little, so it’s hardly worth counting on an extravaganza, and it will be difficult for the “mastiffs” to win in Genoa.

In our opinion, the hosts will not lose and the match will not be productive. We offer a combined forecast – Sampdoria will not lose + total is less than (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.89