Serie A: Sassuolo vs Brescia Live Stream

Sassuolo vs Brescia: prediction and betting on Serie A match (March 9, 2020)

“Sassuolo” does not lose “Brescia” for five matches, but whether the “swallows” will be able to violate this tradition on March 9 – you will know the answer from our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Sassuolo

“Sassuolo” has not had serious success this season – the team of Roberto De Zerbi is not involved in the fight for European cups . However, it’s impossible to name a contender for the flight, as they are in 12th place in the table with 29 points, having an advantage over the 18th Lecce in four points, but the “yellow-red” played two match more.

Nerverdy approached the duel of the last round with Parma with a series of four matches without victories, but they failed to develop success. The “Crusaders” scored already in the 25th minute and in the end kept this score until the final whistle, interrupting the successful Sassuolo series. Thus, the sixth “Napoli” went ahead by 10 points, which will already be unrealistic to play.

Will not play : Traore and Tripaldelli.

Brescia

“Brescia” , unlike its current rival, could not hold the championship exactly – at the moment Diego Lopez’s team is the main outsider of Serie A. “Swallows” are nine points behind the saving 17th place, but they played for the match smaller than Genoa, so today they will have a chance to shorten the distance.

Nevertheless, it will be extremely difficult to make a breakthrough from the bottom of the “Brescia” table – in the last round she lost 1: 2 “Napoli” in her field, without giving the opponent proper resistance. Thus, the “swallows” have already suffered the 17th defeat of the season, and the series without victories reached the mark of 10 matches, and the Uruguayan specialist was called upon to deal with this.

Guests have no problems with injuries.

Statistics

In the first round, “Sassuolo” beat “Brescia” with a score of 2: 0

In none of the last five matches has Sassuolo lost to Brescia – two wins and three draws

Brescia have not won in any of the last 10 matches – seven losses and three draws

Forecast

“Sassuolo” in the last round, contrary to all forecasts, lost to “Parma”, interrupting the series without defeats, but more importantly – practically lost the chance to fight for a place in the Europa League. However, so far they have not solved the main problem of the “bogus” – they are separated from the relegation zone by four points, which do not guarantee anything, therefore today the hosts will obviously bet on victory and the crisis “Brescia” frankly has little chance of success.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. The forecast is the victory of Sassuolo . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.87